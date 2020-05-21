Man Who Recorded Ahmaud Arbery Killing, William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, Arrested for Murder

Exclusive Details

William “Roddie” Bryan, the man who recorded the video clip of Ahmaud Arbery‘s killing, is currently the 3rd suspect to be arrested for the boy’s murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation simply introduced the apprehension, stating Bryan’s been struck with fees of felony murder as well as criminal effort to devote unlawful imprisonment.



Play video clip material





The GBI states the fees originate from the February 23 case that led to Arbery’s fatality. Bryan will certainly be scheduled right into the Glynn County Jail.



Play video clip material





5/11/2020 FOX30

As we reported … Roddie asserted he was merely a witness to the slaying as well as had absolutely no participation with what dropped in between Arbery as well as the 2 males formerly arrested for his murder– Gregory as well as Travis McMichael

Bryan stated after his video clip dripped online that he was frightened for his life as well as was getting fatality hazards The GBI stated Bryan as well as his video clip were under examination, as well as he was at first called in the cops record for purportedly attempting to obstruct Ahmaud throughout the chase while he was running. Bryan rejected any kind of participation, however.

As we informed you … Arbery’s household as well as lawful group highly thought Bryan was associated with the case, in addition to the McMichaels, as well as desires him to deal with justice.