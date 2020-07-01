Man who punched Eagles’ Dallas Goedert says he was protecting friends

EAGLES’ DALLAS GOEDERT WAS SUCKER-PUNCHED AT RESTAURANT ALL THROUGH DINNER WITH FAMILY, VIDEO SHOWS

Hadala said that his people left for a new bar, but Goedert and his group followed them. The situation sooner or later escalated quickly, Hadala told TMZ.

“They were extremely aggressive and disrespectful,” he told the internet site. “They picked out my smaller colleague from the group, got in his face, and made very threatening remarks toward his personal well-being.”

Hadala added: “Then one of is own crew told my other colleague, and I quote, ‘You’re merely a fat f–king pu–y. I’ll beat the s–t out of you.’”

In the video, when Goedert puts his practical Hadala’s friend, that’s when he chose to take action. Hadala said that he had multiple lacerations from the incident, and he needed stitches and staples to close the wounds.

“At this point, I was in fear for both of my friends’ well-being especially due to the fact there were 10 of them and we were not familiar with the area,” he said. “I protected my friend and then was ambushed by 5 to 7 individuals that punched, kicked, threw beer bottles, etc., trying to cause me bodily harm which I received medical treatment at the hospital for my injuries the next day.”

Hadala was arrested and booked on an assault charge. His lawyer says they plan on fighting the case, based on TMZ. The website also reported they tried contacting Goedert for comment but haven’t heard back yet.