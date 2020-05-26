Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested for felony murder

William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the man who recorded the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Georgia, has been arrested on suspicion of felony murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on its website.

Bryan witnessed the deadly encounter between Travis McMichael and Arbery on February 23 from a vehicle behind a pickup that stopped in the road. Gregory McMichael, who was in the bed of the pickup during the shooting, told police that Bryan had tried to help them stop Arbery earlier.

Kevin Gough, an attorney for Bryan, said earlier this week that Bryan had taken a polygraph test that confirmed he was not involved in the shooting.

Bryan was unarmed at the time of shooting and that Bryan did not have any conversation with Gregory or Travis McMichael before the shooting, Gough said, citing test results.

Bryan took the test voluntarily, Gough said.

