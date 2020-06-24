Man who drove truck through Iowa BLM protesters is fired

An employee at an ac company in Iowa has been fired after that he was caught on video driving a truck through Black Lives Matters protestors during a conference on Saturday.

Jeff Boucher who worked at Wyckoff Comfort lost his job after several clips posted to Twitter showed him undertaking the reckless maneuver after arguing with protesters.

Boucher is seen asking those blocking his pickup truck to move off the beaten track and quickly lost his temper.

Jeff Boucher was seen driving through a crowd of protesters in Des Moines over the week-end and has now lost his job. He was wearing a t-shirt for Wyckoff, the organization he worked for

Protesters tried to obtain him to show around and take an alternative solution route, but he sooner or later accelerated and drove through the crowd. No injuries were reported

‘Get the f*** out of my way!’ that he yelled at the protestors.

‘Reverse the car!’ they ordered, but Boucher ignored their request.

‘What are you currently trying to do? Kill everybody?’ one protester asked.

Boucher who was wearing a company-branded T-shirt during his tirade sooner or later lost patience and deliberately drove on through, despite several standing directly as you’re watching hood.

Bosses at the company where he worked, based in Carlisle just beyond Des Moines, saw the footage and terminated his employment. They tweeted about Boucher’s firing on Monday.

‘His actions within the weekend were unacceptable , nor represent the values Wyckoff has built our business on,’ the organization said in a statement on Twitter. ‘Wyckoff disapproves of his behavior and in no way condones his actions.’

The company said it ‘will do our best to educate our employees to make sure something such as this doesn’t happen again.’

Boucher was fired from Wyckoff, an HVAC company after seeing footage of the incident

Boucher could be plainly seen in his pickup as he attemptedto drive through a road that was being blocked by the protest

Several of these present posted the shocking video to Twitter

Protesters attempted to block the path of the pickup truck and urged Boucher turn around

Saturday’s protest occured specifically to exhibit support to a former employee who had claimed she was experiencing racial discrimination at the job according to the Des Moines Register.

Boucher was not the only person who tried to disrupt the protest.

Another man who was driving a white truck also tried to drive through several protesters and refused to maneuver until advised to do so by way of a police officer who asked him to straight back up.

No arrests were throughout Saturday’s protest much to the shock of some on Twitter.

‘At a protest against Hyvee’s racist and unsafe methods multiple trucks tried to operate over protesters who were standing in the pub. This is just one instance. DMPD was there, watched, and did nothing,’ one protester tweeted.