Man who drove truck into protesters a KKK leader, prosecutors say

The Los Angeles metropolis lawyer mentioned on Monday that his workplace is not going to prosecute hundreds of individuals arrested at peaceable protests in opposition to police brutality for breaking curfew hours or failure to disperse.

Instead, City Attorney Mike Feuer’s workplace mentioned that “a non-punitive approach, outside of the court system”, has been developed “to handle all violations arising from the recent protests that do not involve violence, looting or vandalism.”

Mr Feuer and his crew got here up with the plan following the arrests of demonstrators for curfew violations “and failure to disperse/failure to follow a lawful order,” his workplace mentioned in a assertion.