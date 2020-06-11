Man who claimed George Floyd and cop ‘bumped heads’ takes back his story

The man who worked at the exact same club as George Floyd and white cop Derek Chauvin and claimed both ‘bumped heads’ is walking back on his story.

David Pinney claimed Floyd and Chauvin knew each other ‘pretty well’ and didn’t go along because Chauvin was ‘extremely aggressive within the club’, in areas of an interview aired Tuesday.

But on Wednesday he told CBS News he’d confused Floyd for still another unnamed African American employee.

‘There has been a mix up between George and another fellow co-worker,’ he said.

‘I apologize for not doing my research and placing you in an exceedingly uncomfortable situation,’ that he said.

He have been connected to the news headlines network through Maya Santamaria, the former owner of the club El Nuevo Rodeo, where Floyd and Chauvin worked part-time security.

Scroll down for video

David Pinney (above), who used to work at the exact same club as George Floyd and Derek Chauvin, is walking back on his claims that the two ‘bumped heads’ while working security together

Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white cop who has since been arrested, was noticed in footage kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes as the victim repeatedly said he cannot breathe (incident pictured)

Pinney initially claimed that both men knew each other ‘pretty well’ and that Chauvin likely knew who Floyd (pictured) was when that he arrested him on May 25

‘She specifically said she was not able to give detail information about George because she did not have a close relationship with him as I did,’ Pinney said, ultimately causing his mistake.

The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed by white cop Derek Chauvin who dug his knee into his neck for almost nine minutes in Minneapolis, has sparked worldwide outrage against racism and police brutality.

On June 6 Pinney spoke in a 50-minute-long videotaped interview with CBS News describing interactions between Floyd and Chauvin.

When asked, ‘Is there any doubt in your mind that Derek Chauvin knew George Floyd?’ Pinney replied, ‘No. He knew him’.

Maya Santamaria (above) said Chauvin worked as an off-duty police officer for 17 years

When CBS interviewed Santamaria, she explained that she believed Chauvin was ‘afraid and intimidated’ by black people generally. Her club El Nuevo Rodeo is pictured

‘How well did that he know him?’ a CBS reporter asked.

‘I would say pretty much,’ Pinney replied.

Pinney said he caused Floyd for approximately five or six months in late 2015 and early 2016.

‘I knew George on a work basis. We were pretty close. When it stumbled on our security positions, that he was responsible and I worked directly below him as a security adviser.’

Pinney claimed Floyd didn’t desire to work with Chauvin because of his agression.

‘He always showed aggression to, you understand, George. So George, to help keep it professional, George had me intervene and – interface with him as opposed to himself, simply to be – just to move away from the conflict and keep it professional,’ that he said in the Tuesday interview.

The club’s owner, Maya Santamaria, confirmed last month that both men worked security at the establishment.

The embattled cop, 44, was considered ironing out the details of the deal four days after Floyd’s death on Memorial Day and one day before he was arrested

In the investigation in to Floyd’s death cops are searching to see if Floyd and Chauvin knew one another and what the relationship was.

The Floyd family claims Floyd’s death on May 25 was simply a personal matter.

Their lawyer had previously needed Chauvin to be charged with first-degree murder ‘because we believe he knew who George Floyd was’.

Chauvin was charged with 2nd degree murder last month. He was reportedly negotiating with prosecutors over a possible guilty plea deal in the occasions leading up to his arrest.

J Alexander Kueng, 26, of Plymouth; Thomas Lane, 37, of St Paul; and Tou Thao, 34, of Coon Rapids, appeared in Hennepin County District Court on June 4.

They are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder – unintentional – while committing a felony and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk.

Bail for all three was set at $1 million. Thao’s attorney made little objection.

But attorneys for Kueng and Lane kicked back only at that and the charges levelled against their clients arguing that both were rookies – Kueng was on his third shift and Lane was just four days on the force – who had no sway over Chauvin, a senior officer.