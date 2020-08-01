Man wearing helmet enters Brickell Key condo, shoots resident, police say

BRICKELL KEY, Fla.— Miami police are searching for a man in a helmet who made his method onto the semi-private island of Brickell Key, got in a condo and after that shot a man several times.

Police stated that the shooter fired at the man as the resident stood in his own entrance inside the Isola Condominium at 770 Claughton IslandDr Witnesses stated it seemed like 5 or 6 shots were fired.

It started at some point after 1: 30 p.m.Thursday The suspect, equipped with a pistol, took the elevator and went to a house on the 15 th flooring.

“He was greeted by the owner/resident of one of the apartments inside and that’s when the shooter began firing at the resident in the doorway. The man left, went down the elevator, and took off,” Kenia Fallat, city of Miami Police, stated.

Miami police reacted to the scene at 1: 50 p.m. A resident, who didn’t wish to be recognized, stated he heard shooting, then minutes later on he saw the shooter on his escape. The one distinguishing characteristic was that the man was wearing a white bike helmet with “some stripes on it.”

Police stated that the suspect gotten away in a more recent design blue SUV. He is referred to as a white male, slim develop, and potentially in his 20 s. Detectives are on the scene looking for out whether the 2 guys understood each other. The victim was shot several times in the stomach.

They are taking a look at security video from the condo complex and the surrounding locations.

The victim was required to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he remains in important condition.