Man wanted in connection with Ranch2 Fire in California is believed to be ‘violent,’ police say

Osmin Palencia, 36, is wanted in connection with the fire that Azusa Police Department, Los Angeles Country Fire Department and the United States Forest Service reacted to Thursday around 2:45 p.m., according to the Azusa police news release The fire was threatening the Mountain Cove neighborhood, the release stated.

As detectives started to check out the origin of the fire, they figured out the fire was an act of arson.

Police say Palencia is short-term and is “believed to be violent” and advise the general public to utilize care if they see him.