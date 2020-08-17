Man wanted for using racial slur, attacking woman in Arnold

“I think he was just trying to pistol whip me in the face. What happened was when he hit me, the gun went off in my face”

ARNOLD, Mo. — A man is on the run after calling a woman racial slurs, pistol whipping her and then shooting her in the ear and neck in early August, according to investigators.

Adam Lee Pillow faces charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The victim, April Brown, said it’s the most horrifying experience she’s ever been through and she’s still dealing with the trauma.

“I can’t eat at all, not even applesauce,” Brown said.

Not all of her wounds are physical.

“It was mortifying,” she said.