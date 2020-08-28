Man wanted for targeting Detroit police officers in shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT (WXYZ)– Detroit Police require your aid in recognizing and finding the man wanted in connection with shooting chance ats officers on the city’s west side earlyThursday

On Aug. 27 around 3:15 a.m., officers from the 8th Precinct were contended by an unidentified individual within a white Kia, while performing an examination beyond a motel on Telegraph near 6Mile

DPD states 3 individuals were consequently jailed and apprehended after a lorry matching the description of the Kia was seen in the location of Blackstone nearOuter Drive

Investigators think another individual might be included and require support in recognizing and finding this suspect equipped with a long weapon.

If anybody has actually seen this man, understands where he might be or has any details ready to this shooting, they are asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up