Man wanted after grocery store purse snatching caught on camera

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)– A purse snatching caught on camera previously this month recorded pictures of a man who authorities wish to discover.

It took place at the El Rancho Supermarket on theNorth Freeway on Aug 9 around 4:10 p.m.

The female informed authorities a black Nissan Altima brought up behind her car and somebody went out, approached her and by force got her purse.

The suspect then returned into the car and sped off. The car did not have a front license plate.

Police explained the suspect as a Hispanic, heavy-set male in his 30s. He was last seen using a white t-shirt.

Anyone with details on the suspect is advised to get in touch with Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit your tip online.

Crime Stoppers might pay up to $5,000 for details resulting in the suspect’s arrest.