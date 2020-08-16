Man Utd’s Aliou Traore set to join Caen on loan

The Red Devils teen will head back to his homeland searching for routine first-team football

Manchester United midfielder Aliou Traore will join French side Caen on loan next season, Goal comprehends.

The 19-year-old has actually concurred to terms with the Ligue 2 attire and will use the number 15 t-shirt as he looks to protect more senior video game time.

Caen ended up 13th in France’s 2nd department last season after being relegated from Ligue 1 in 2019.

Traore is yet to function for the Red Devils’ first-team however made 14 looks for their Premier League 2 attire this season where he scored 4 times.

The gifted Frenchman moved to Old Trafford in 2017 after coming through Paris Saint-Germain’s academy and just recently stated his desire to action up to a first-team environment.

“I have become a more complete player in three years,” Traore informedRMC Sport

” I have actually put on a reasonable quantity of muscle and I am more powerful physically, I have actually progressed tactically … I believe that I am a gamer who is all set for expert football.

“In regards to how I have actually advanced, I enjoy with my 3 years. But at the exact same time I thought of that I would currently be a bit additional ahead. Playing and training more frequently with the first-team team.

“Now, these 3 years should allow me to dip into the expert level …