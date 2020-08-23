Man Utd star Martial explains reasons behind career-best season in front of goal

The Frenchman showed to be the Red Devils’ most constant goalscorer throughout their 2019-20 project

Anthony Martial thinks increased video game time at Manchester United and the trust of supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer resulted in his most effectiveseason in front of goal

The 24-year-old ended the 2019-20 project with 23 objectives to his name to make him the club’s leading scorer – another than Marcus Rashford

Martial’s previous finest season in front of goal saw him strike 17 times throughout the 2015-16 season after he initially signed up with the Red Devils fromMonaco

The Frenchman made 10 more looks this season than the project prior and confesses that boost, integrated with the supervisor’s faith, played a huge part in his strong goalscoring return.

“I think it’s down to the fact that I’ve enjoyed more game time. I’ve played in practically every game and so I think it’s all about consistency,” Martial told the Inside United publication

“In previous seasons I have not had the ability to include as routinely; I ‘d be on the bench a fair bit and other times I ‘d be beginning, which was rather hard. Whereas today I understand that the coach has faith in me and I’m positive of beginning the next match. So, I’m providing whatever I can in order to repay that trust he has actually revealed.

” [I’m starving for …