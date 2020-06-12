Man Utd: Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes may need to make ‘sacrifices’, says Darren Fletcher | Football News





Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes could perform together the first time when the Premier League maintains next week

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher believes the Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes collaboration will work, nevertheless says these people made need to make “sacrifices”.

Pogba had been out by having an ankle damage when Fernandes arrived coming from Sporting Lisbon in January, but the France midfielder is currently back to full physical fitness as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares their side for that Premier League’s return.

Fletcher, who else appeared about Friday’s MUTV Group Chat to go over a range of subjects, says typically the pair may need to make forfeit in their personal game to benefit the group.

Tottenham versus Man Utd Live about

When questioned if Pogba and Fernandes could get each other, Fletcher said: “Without doubt, needless to say. Great participants can come jointly.

“Somebody might have to sacrifice a bit of something – that’s part of being in a team, it’s not an individual sport. When you play with a certain midfield, whether it’s a midfield three, you adapt your game to complement each other.

Darren Fletcher won a number of trophies at Old Trafford – including five Premier League titles and the Champions League

“That’s what I had to do at United. I was in the team with lots of different midfielders, lots of combinations and, if a certain midfielder was playing, I would try to take up positions to allow him to benefit and he would do things to allow me to benefit.

“It’s all about being compatible and recognising the strengths of your fellow team-mates and how to get your best performance, but, ultimately, you might be sacrificing what you do best to allow someone else to excel, which helps the team win.”

Pogba is back in training after suffering an injury–hit season so far

‘Fernandes taking responsibility’

Fernandes has hit the ground running since arriving at Old Trafford, registering three goals and four assists in nine appearances so far.

The Portugal midfielder picked up the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for February, and Fletcher believes he has what it takes to make it at United.

“I think he’s been fantastic. His ability has been there for everyone to see. For me, it’s been his personality and his attitude,” Fletcher added.

Fernandes has been a revelation since joining United from Sporting Lisbon in January

“He tries things, he tries difficult passes but, when he gives it away, it’s his reaction after he does it. It’s fantastic, his hunger to try and get the ball back. He doesn’t throw his arms up in the air or sulk and moan.

“He’s bossing people on the pitch, he’s taking responsibility. He’s looked like the epitome of a Manchester United player. He wants to be there, he wants the ball, he demands the ball.

“He’s seen Old Trafford as his theatre and he’s relishing it. He’s sort of been a breath of fresh air with personality more than anything, which is what you need to play for Man United.

1:09 Former United winger Ryan Giggs praises the impact of Fernandes and believes a partnership with Pogba should work Former United winger Ryan Giggs praises the impact of Fernandes and believes a partnership with Pogba should work

“Ability’s not enough. You need personality to play for Manchester United and he epitomises it.”

United continued preparations ahead of the Premier League restart with a pair of friendly matches against West Brom at Old Trafford on Friday. The Championship side won the opening friendly 2-1, while United secured a 3-1 victory in the second.

United are due to face Tottenham away on June 19 – live on Sky Sports – when they will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches in all competitions.

Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK’s leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available ‘free to air’ – including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back – for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

1:00 There is nothing in sport like a comeback #IAmSport There is nothing in sport like a comeback #IAmSport

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be portion of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch the host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share typically the moments live along with family and friends about online platforms.