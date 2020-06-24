Man Utd not yet ready to challenge for title, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Football News





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are transferring the right direction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he could be happy with his squad but concedes Manchester United are not yet “close enough to challenge for the Premier League trophy”.

United were in fine form prior to the suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic, going 11 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

They drew 1-1 at Tottenham in their first match following the resumption and welcomed Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba back into the first-team picture.

Solskjaer admits the duo’s get back boosts the quality at his disposal but indicated that he still plans to be active in the forthcoming transfer window in order to try and turn United in to genuine title challengers next season.

“We’ve developed over the season and I think now we had a spell of 11 unbeaten,” Solskjaer said in front of Wednesday’s visit of Sheffield United, go on Sky Sports.

“But then you add Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to that and you’re thinking ‘yeah, we’re not too much away and I’m happy with the squad.

Paul Pogba arrived off the along with and received a penalty within the 1-1 attract at Spurs

“If there are worthwhile deals to be made plus players who is able to make all of us better, obviously we might have got to invest some money about that. But the team is great to work with and it’s really moving in the best direction.

“We’re continue to not wherever we want to be, close up enough to challenge for the Premier League trophy but we consider one step at a time.

“Obviously City and Liverpool the last few seasons have got put the common where it ought to be to earn the little league.

“Hopefully now we can challenge for the Europa League, FA Cup this season, top four and then let’s see how much we can invest for next season.”

Scott McTominay provides signed a fresh deal with Man Utd right up until 2025

McTominay indicators new Man Utd deal

Scott McTominay has agreed upon a new deal which will keep him or her at Manchester United right up until June 2025, with the alternative to lengthen for an additional year.

The 23-year-old midfielder produced his first in 2017 against Arsenal and has eliminated onto create 75 looks for the very first team, credit scoring six targets.

After placing your signature to his brand new deal, Scotland international McTominay said: “Whilst I understand that individuals all have got so many other items to think of at the moment, I’m so delighted to signal this deal and play a role in the future in advance for this specific team.

“All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I’ll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt. I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today.”

Solskjaer: De Gea continue to best goalkeeper in world

Under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper David para Gea remains the best on the planet, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

De Gea came in for some brutal criticism coming from Roy Keane for their performance within the 1-1 attract at Tottenham on Friday, with the past United chief saying having been “sick to death” from the “overrated goalkeeper”.

Gary Neville has voiced of how De Gea’s contact form is “more than a blip”, as energy grows for Dean Henderson – who will be on financial loan at Sheffield United nevertheless cannot perform against their parent golf club on Wednesday night – to become the new No 1 at Old Trafford.

Solksjaer, however, has no doubts De Gea will recapture his form and does not feel any other goalkeeper in the world is on his level.

“David is the best goalkeeper in the world,” his manager said.

“He’s conceded two goals in the last seven games he’s played for us. There are two games against City, Chelsea, of course Tottenham, Everton. Two goals in seven games, we’ve gone on a run not conceding goals.

“The Everton one is a freak one, maybe. This one, he cannot save it.

“He makes great saves, he wins games for us and I still think he’s the best goalkeeper in the world.”

Dean Henderson can step up and become Man Utd’s No 1, says Oliver Norwood

‘Henderson ready to be Man Utd’s No 1’

Dean Henderson is ready to eventually become Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper, according to his Sheffield United team-mate Oliver Norwood.

Henderson, 23, is currently on loan in Bramall Lane from United, with Blades manager Chris Wilder confident the club can extend his stay until the end of the season.

But talk of him succeeding David de Gea as United’s No one has gained momentum following a new drop in form for the Spaniard, highlighted recently by their performance in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham, which earned criticism from Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

Norwood, himself a United academy graduate, says Henderson has what it takes to eventually make the step up.

“Definitely, he’s proven himself this season, he’s up there with most clean sheets in the league so he’s obviously doing something right,” Norwood told Sky Sports.

“I’ve read a few things from different people and I do agree that there would be a lot more pressure on him going and playing as Manchester United’s No 1 rather than Sheffield United’s – the scrutiny he would be under being England’s No 1 as well.

“I’m sure Hendo can handle that. He’s sure of himself, he’s very confident.”

