Man Utd-linked Maddison signs new four-year Leicester contract

The 23-year-old had actually been related to a relocation far from the King Power Stadium, however has actually devoted his future to the Foxes

James Maddison has actually signed a new four-year contract with Leicester, ending speculation connecting him with a relocation far from the club.

Manchester United were amongst the sides to have actually been related to a relocation for the 23-year-old England global, who signed up with the Foxes from Norwich in 2018.

Maddison has actually played 76 times for Leicester in all competitors ever since, scoring 16 objectives and signing up 10 helps.

More to follow …