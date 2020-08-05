‘Man Utd is in my blood’ – Lingard ‘100 per cent’ confident he’ll get more chances at Old Trafford

The midfielder scored for a 2nd successive match as he continued to make his case to stay at his boyhood club

Jesse Lingard states that he is confident he has a future at Manchester United, stating that the club is “in his blood” after scoring in Wednesday’s Europa League success over LASK.

Lingard scored the very first of Man Utd’s 2 objectives on the day, blazing a trail in a 2- 1 win that sealed a 7- 1 aggregate victory.

The objective was Lingard’s 2nd in as lots of matches, having actually stopped working to rating in the Premier League up until the last minutes of Manchester United’s last match of the season.

In overall, Lingard has 4 objectives throughout all competitors, however the midfielder is the very first to confess that this season wasn’t one that depended on his expectations.

With just Man Utd’s Europa League run left in what has actually been a hard season, Lingard states Wednesday’s objective was crucial for his self-confidence as he seeks to go back to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s routine XI.

“Of course, you take confidence from goals,” he informed BT Sport “I wanted to add goals this season and I started and scored, so hopefully now I can carry on throughout the rest of this competition.”

He included: “When you’re not in the best mindset, football takes your mind far from whatever. I like playing football, take pleasure in football and, naturally, Man Utd is in my …