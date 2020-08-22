‘Man Utd can’t rely on Martial & need a striker’ – Parker also calls for centre-half additions

The previous Red Devils full-back confesses Jadon Sancho would be “a decent signing”, however feels there are larger problems for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deal with

Manchester United “can’t rely on Anthony Martial” and need to be taking a look at generating another tested frontman, states Paul Parker.

The Red Devils handed the French forward their No.9 t-shirt on the back of Romelu Lukaku’s departure in the summertime of 2019.

Martial was granted the main striking function he longed for and validated that program of faith with a personal-best return of 23 objectives throughout a efficient project.

Questions have, nevertheless, continued to be asked of whether the 24-year-old can be thought about a long-lasting choice to lead the line for United.

Parker is not persuaded that Martial fits that costs, as he might quickly be returned into a broad assaulting post, and feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be targeting more firepower and another centre-half in the existing transfer window.

The previous Red Devils protector informed Eurosport: “Jadon Sancho would represent a good finalizing, however it will be pricey and United need a minimum of one great centre-half and most likely a striker too due to the fact that you can’t rely on Anthony Martial.

“When things are complementing Martial it’s great, however when things aren’t you stress over whether he’s going to put …