Man Utd boss Solskjaer claims winning Europa League would be biggest achievement of his career

The Norwegian won 9 prizes with United as a gamer, however he states that winning one as a coach would go beyond all of them

Manchester United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has actually stated that winning this season’s Europa League would be the best achievement of his career.

United take on versus FC Copenhagen in Cologne in a one-off quarter-final, and will handle either Wolves or Sevilla must they advance.

Looking even more ahead, a possible date with Inter might wait for in the last– an interesting proposal with Inter presently bring 3 previous Man Utd gamers: Alexis Sanchez, Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku.

Solskjaer ended up being a famous figure throughout his playing days at Old Trafford, winning 6 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups and the ChampionsLeague The Norwegian notoriously scored the winner versus Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League last to seal a treble.

However, regardless of all he attained in his playing career, Solskjaer has actually firmly insisted that absolutely nothing would compare to raising a prize as Red Devils boss

” I am enthusiastic – and one of my dreams is to raise the prize as a supervisor for this club,” the 47- year-old stated.

” I owe my career to this club, so winning something as supervisor would be the proudest minute of my football life. It would be the biggest achievement.

