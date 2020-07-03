Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks top-four race goes down to final day | Football News





Manchester United face Leicester, who are currently third in the dining table, on the final day of the summer season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects the race to be eligible for next season’s Champions League to go down to the last matchday of the summer season.

Fifth-placed United currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot – unless Manchester City have their European ban overturned – and certainly will move into the very best four, at the very least temporarily, should they beat Bournemouth on Saturday, with Chelsea in action against Watford in the late kick-off, go on Sky Sports.

United are only three points behind third-placed Leicester, who they play on the last day of the summer season, with Chelsea also facing a potentially decisive final day game against Wolves, who are currently sixth and level on points with Solksjaer’s side.

“I think the last round of fixtures is going to be vital,” Solskjaer said.

“You have got Chelsea vs Wolves and us against Leicester – therefore it might be a three-point advantage for us or Leicester which is still an essential game.

“And I can’t see the difference between us and Leicester being a lot more than three points either way and it is the same with Chelsea and Wolves.”

“It’s looking exciting, It’s a short space of time and so many games in that time but I think it will go down to the last game.”

A round-up of all of the action from matchweek 32 in the Premier League

Ole: We’re nowhere near where we should be

United have now been creating chances aplenty considering that the restart and so are unbeaten inside their last 15 matches heading into this weekend’s visit of Bournemouth.

After Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Brighton, Sky Football pundit and former defender Gary Neville warned United still have a lot of work to do before they truly are ready to compete with champions Liverpool and local rivals Manchester City.

United are still 34 points behind Liverpool with six games left in 2010 and Solskjaer hinted the club must get their summer transfer business right so as to bridge that gap.

“Gary is right about a lot of things and, of course, we cannot think we are there because of the table – we are nowhere near where we should be,” Solskjaer said.

“Consistency has to be improved. We still have to improve on many areas of the game and I have no idea how many points we are behind the top two. So Gary is there is not going to be any complacency and thinking ‘this can it be, we’ve cracked it’.

“We ‘ve got so much work to do nonetheless it is enjoyable and a satisfying journey. You can see the improvement. So, yeah we are in need of to make one or two great decisions – or more good decisions – but it is certainly going to be described as a very important summer definitely.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised striker Mason Greenwood and admits he could be worked up about his potential

‘Sky is the limit’ for Greenwood

Solskjaer, meanwhile, says “the sky is the limit” for teenage forward Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood has enjoyed an exceptional breakthrough season at United, scoring 13 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions – a statistic made much more impressive by the fact that only involved 18 starts.

“We have done well over the course of the season giving him more exposure and game time,” Solskjaer said.

“But from the bench or when he starts he is performing. He’s developed fantastically in 2010 so the sky is the limit. It’s up to him. He knows what they can do, have to do and need to do to carry on playing [and getting chances].”

Jamie Redknapp was packed with praise for Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood following his impressive performance against Brighton

Analysis: Greenwood adding a fresh dimension at Man Utd

Sky Sports’ Adam Bate…

Greenwood is at home in this team now and it feels telling he has now started back-to-back Premier League games. He has Solskjaer’s trust and he could be part of this new-look line-up.

Greenwood is beginning to put in a new dimension to United on the proper side of these attack.

United are 15 unbeaten and optimism abounds. It might have been sparked by Bruno Fernandes, a worthy man of the match, but it is compounded by the burgeoning talent of a youngster from much closer to home.

Read more about Greenwood’s impact in our feature here