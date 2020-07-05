Man Utd attacking like Utd of old – Sunday Supplement panel assess Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team | Football News





The Sunday Supplement panel assess Man Utd’s Champions League hopes, Bruno Fernandes’ impact and what lies ahead for Ole Gunnar Solskkjaer’s improving side

After Manchester United’s electric display against Bournemouth, the Sunday Supplement panel assess the club’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the continual impact of Bruno Fernandes and what the future has in store for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s improving side.

United’s 5-2 win over struggling Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon kept them in fifth devote the Premier League, still two points behind Chelsea with only five games left to play this campaign.

With fifth position set to result in participation in the Champions League next season – susceptible to Manchester City’s appeal against a two-year ban from European football not being overturned by typically the Court of Arbitration of Sport on July 13 – and a favourable run-in ahead of them, United now have Champions League qualification in their own hands.

Here the Sunday Supplement panel discuss United’s hopes of achieving that aim, how Fernandes has galvanised the squad, before debating just how far this team can go under Solskjaer.

‘Going forward, United look like the Man Utd of old’ – Simon Mullock, Chief Football Writer, the Sunday Mirror

“United incorporate some very winnable games approaching and it every point to that ultimate game of the season in Leicester. United are definitely now on the fantastic unbeaten run, so they really will really extravagant putting stress on and I absolutely do think it will eventually come down to this game on the King Power on the ultimate day of the season. And that would be a great finish to the strategy and really thrilling.

“There is a notice of extreme caution with United and one of the things that will certainly concern Solskjaer is there are not little protecting flaws inside at the moment. The way of which Junior Stanislas turned into Lionel Messi any time faced with Harry Maguire the other day will be a cause of concern, specifically as Maguire did not actually cover themselves in fame at Spurs a few weeks ago any time Steven Bergwijn scored of which goal.

“David de Gea as well, you will find question signifies over your pet at the moment with all the possibility of Dean Henderson coming in the coming year, De Gea beaten in his close to post. So there are a few problems that will issue Solskjaer.

“But in terms of going forward, United look like the Manchester United of old. They just have such an exciting (attacking) quartet, while Paul Pogba has not hit full form yet and if he raises his game and settled down and keep fit, then United are really well placed for that final stretch.”

‘Transformative Fernandes provides galvanised typically the squad’ – Melissa Reddy, Senior Football Correspondent, the Independent

Fernandes has turned a huge impact considering that arriving at Old Trafford within January

“He continues to be absolutely transformative, I do not really think we are able to underestimate or even overstate only the effect he’s had within the psychology of the group, the assurance, he has come to be their reference so quickly.

“I remember Solskjaer saying within the first work out that he merely walked inside and got responsibility as well as knew coming from then he was a normal leader. In terms of the figures and his impact in the ultimate third, which was staggering. But more so, precisely how he has galvanised that group.

“It is not a great underestimation to express that within the last few few years, he’s probably already been the biggest and a lot promising factor to be able to happen to United. And the other component to your pet is that whilst he is thus individualistic, he’s made their team-mates much better.

“But also, every time he speaks, it is all about the collective and in terms of everything, he is looking like the perfect fit and I think he walked into a club that really suited his stylistic attributes and also, they needed someone to come in and really be the main man, to be that lighthouse. And he has done that.”

‘They would want to be significantly higher within the Premier League and earning titles again’ – Rob Harris, Global Sports Correspondent, AP

Mason Greenwood scored 2 times for Manchester United towards Bournemouth

“The dialogue as so often together with United is all about recruitment – sometimes they need an overseer of soccer, sometimes they cannot. And problem has to be brought up as to why they were doing not get of which Fernandes offer over the collection in the summer?

“Can an individual imagine the variation he might made to Solskjaer and wherever United could have been when he had already been through it the complete time of year? Some United fans are actually saying their impact is usually on a doble with Eric Cantona 28 years ago and possibly we will understand this period within the coming a few months and many years as being a heavily weighed in elevating the prospects of United.

“Because, when we look back to wherever United have been in January when he became a member of, that house defeat to be able to Burnley was obviously a real reduced point plus Solskjaer’s place was beneath threat. And now, the other positions must addressing in the years ahead, another center back probably, looking at typically the goalkeeping place long term.

“But exactly how are those selections being made is to do they nevertheless need to have a greater overhaul or even reassessment of how recruiting is being produced at United going forward. They will want to make certain that while it was obviously a success to obtain Fernandes within in January, they do not make same blunder in the future because they look to move a lot greater than fifth.

“And while they might be in those Champions League places now, they want to be far higher in the Premier League and making sure they are in the Champions League every year and winning titles again.”