Manchester United have no desperate need for Jadon Sancho, states Gary Neville, with the Red Devils legend of the viewpoint that a tested striker such as Harry Kane would be a much better fit amongst the five additions he believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still requires in his team.

The long-running transfer legend has actually seen the England global winger greatly related to a change to Old Trafford.

Borussia Dortmund have, nevertheless, made it clear that they will not be parting with Sancho up until their needs are fulfilled, with it recommended that a deal of around ₤ 100 million (EUR112m/$ 133m) will be needed in order to get a offer done.

United are yet to satisfy that asking cost, with funds having actually been invested in other places in the ₤ 35m (EUR40m/$ 47m) capture of Netherlands global midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Neville hopes there will be more finalizings to come, however is not extremely worried by the battles to protect Sancho’s signature.

The United legend informed Sky Sports: “The fans I talk to aren’t stating we frantically desireSancho They are stating we desire the right calibre of signing brought into the club. It might be anyone that fits that costs.

“Yes, Sancho might fit that …