Man Utd 3 – 0 Sheff Utd

Anthony Martial produced his standout performance in a Manchester United shirt as he bagged a hat-trick in a 3-0 make an impression on Sheffield United.

The French striker has had his critics at Old Trafford but gave a lacklustre Blades outfit the run-around, opening the scoring with a close-range finish from the Marcus Rashford cross (7).

Chris Wilder’s men did not heed that warning as they allowed another cross from the best flank from Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be clinically finished by Martial (44). He completed his hat-trick by finishing off a flowing move (74) that involved both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, who were starting together for the first time for Manchester United.

The result stretches Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side’s unbeaten cost 13 games across all competitions – a period where they’ve scored 33 goals and conceded just three. It also moves them back to within two points of Chelsea in fourth – Frank Lampard’s side play Manchester City on Thursday.

Sheffield United’s season appears to be ending with a whimper having taken just one point from three games considering that the restart without scoring.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (8), Lindelof (7), Maguire (7), Shaw (7), Matic (7), Fernandes (8), Pogba (8), Rashford (8), Greenwood (7), Martial (10) Subs: Mata (N/A), Pereira (N/A), Ighalo (N/A), McTominay (N/A), James (N/A) Sheff Utd: Moore (6), Baldock (6), Stevens (5), Basham (5), Jagielka (5), Robinson (5), Norwood (5), Fleck (5), Lundstram (6), Mousset (5), McGoldrick (5) Subs: McBurnie (5), Berge (6), Zivkovic (5) Man of the match: Anthony Martial

How Martial lit up eerie Old Trafford

Wilder has generated his success at Sheffield United around making his team incredibly hard to beat but with two of his first-choice right back three unavailable, they looked brittle through the middle. It took the hosts just seven minutes to break the deadlock.

Oliver Norwood was brushed aside far too easily by Rashford down the best before the striker skipped past Phil Jagielka, who became the oldest outfield player to play at Old Trafford since Gary Alexander for Burnley in Jan 2010 and looked every inch of his 37 years.

The Blades still had plenty of defensive reinforcements in the box but Martial reacted quicker than Chris Basham to Rashford’s ball in and flashed a first-time finish past Simon Moore.

Team news Paul Pogba was one of three changes from the draw at Spurs with Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood also being handed starting berths.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder makes five changes from the defeat to Newcastle – two of these enforced as Dean Henderson was ineligible and John Egan suspended. Phil Jagielka came in at the trunk.

Martial very nearly repaid the favour to Rashford 10 minutes later when bursting in behind and squaring the ball for Rashford to seemingly tap into a clear net but he somehow skewed the time and effort wide with the goal gaping.

Wilder did get yourself a message across to his players at the first drinks break in scorching conditions in Manchester which helped his team get a foothold in the overall game. However, they certainly were restricted to poor-quality long-range efforts.

It was United who carried the bigger goal threat plus they doubled their lead prior to the break.

Again the attack came down the visitors’ left with Fernandes and Pogba linking to send a distribute to Wan-Bissaka, whose cross was finished emphatically by Martial.

Image:

Marcus Rashford celebrates with Anthony Martial



The dispirited Blades did muster a half chance following the break but substitute Oli McBurnie couldn’t connect with Basham’s precise centre. That was the last we saw of Wilder’s team as an attacking force as United turned the game in to an attack vs defence session.

The third goal arrived on 74 minutes when Fernandes and Pogba coolly moved the ball onto Martial who sent the ball quickly between himself and Rashford before showing wonderful skill to scoop the ball over the goalkeeper.

Solskjaer made five substitutions in the final 10 minutes, such as the hat-trick hero as United comfortably saw the game out.

Man of the match: Anthony Martial

“A big performance,” said Gary Neville on co-commentary.

This was the Martial that all United fans desire to see week in, week out. He looked sharp, creative & most importantly, found his ruthlessness in front of goal to just take his tally for the summer season to 14 – an extremely healthy get back.

The task for Martial would be to now build on this performance to instil belief he is the man to lead the line in the long term at United.



















1:49



Anthony Martial speaks to Sky Sports following his hattrick in their 3-0 win over Sheffield United.



A point picked up by Graeme Souness, he said: “Sometimes Martial seems to hide his talent and not look interested, but he was tonight – maybe he needs to score early in every game he plays to stay interested.”

Amazingly, this was Manchester United’s first Premier League hat-trick considering that the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson by the end of the 2012/13 season, with Robin van Persie the last player to score one in April 2013 against Aston Villa.

⭐️ Man of the Match, @ManUtd’s Anthony Martial

3 goals

4 attempts

3 on target

First career hat-trick

First Man Utd player to score a PL hat-trick since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013

👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/eBtOK4EmLQ — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) June 24, 2020

Analysis: Pogba and Fernandes combine

by Adam Bate

It was Martial who took the man-of-the-match award and the match ball at Old Trafford but Manchester United supporters have entitlement to feel worked up about rather more than that.

It will not feel like a coincidence that United’s first Premier League hat-trick since Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign came in the first game that Pogba and Fernandes have started together.

Seldom lately have Manchester United passed the ball around with such elan.

It was most evident in the build-up to Martial’s hat-trick goal when Pogba, taking up a deeper position for a lot of the game, drilled a forward pass in to the feet regarding Fernandes.

Image:

Paul Pogba returned towards the starting XI and provided



The Portuguese, who used countless great positions within the half areas in front of Sheffield United’s protection, flicked typically the ball in order to Martial and also a bit of wonder from him performed the rest.

It is the best proceed of the match up but there have been plenty of small signs not only may Pogba in addition to Fernandes enjoy together – as Solskjaer had was adament – nevertheless that they can grow.

They certainly appeared to enjoy each and every other’s existence on the frequency with Pogba, in particular, generating his begin since September, looking for their new team-mate at every chance.

Pogba played half a dozen passes in order to Fernandes within the first 50 percent – their most frequent move – although Fernandes discovered the Frenchman on 5 occasions, greater than he exceeded to other people.

Pogba and Fernandes’ best bits 2 – Pogba performs his very first pass in the game, the header directly into Fernandes’ way 8 – Pogba’s stepover will take him from his gun and he nourishes Fernandes 9 – Fernandes almost moves Martial clear through within a central place 17 – Fernandes’ free-kick pushed within the bar from the goalkeeper 19 – Pogba engineers room to find Fernandes who locations at aim 21 – Fernandes’ nook is transformed by Maguire but the referee spots the foul 44 – Fernandes finds Pogba who creates Wan-Bissaka in order to cross with regard to Martial to attain 50 – Pogba comes his ft . over the basketball and goes by to Fernandes as United build once again 61 – Pogba using a nutmeg and also a swivel in the hips nevertheless Martial will take it away from his bottom 74 – Pogba drills the pass in order to Fernandes in whose clever movie leads to Martial’s hat-trick 80 – Both guys make approach with the sport won within a multiply by 4 substitution

United usually are playing with impetu once more a lot more credit need to go to their own new placing your signature to.

“He is infectious Bruno Fernandes,” said Gary Neville about co-commentary with regard to Sky Sports.

“It is a long time since I saw a player have an impact on a team like this. He has single-handedly dragged Manchester United from looking pretty average to looking a pretty good team. Some of his play is wonderful. Everything seems to revolve around him.”

With Pogba “playing in a more controlling role allowing Bruno Fernandes to get forward more” early indications usually are that the team’s former focus is relishing the company.

Thirteen unbeaten, Manchester United appear the team changed.

Opta stats

Sheffield United have still did not score within their three Premier League video games in June, attempting simply three pictures on targeted across all those games.

Manchester United have retained seven clear sheets within their last 8-10 matches in Old Trafford in all contests (W6 D1 L1), which include shutouts within each of their own last 5 at home.

Rashford have been directly involved with 13 objectives in 12 home Premier League looks this season (10 goals, 3 assists).

What’s next?

Both groups are in FA Cup quarter-final action on the weekend. Manchester United web host Norwich about Saturday (5.30pm) plus the Blades carry out Arsenal about Sunday (1pm) for a place in the last 4.