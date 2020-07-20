Man Utd 1 – 3 Chelsea

Increasingly error-prone David de Gea was at fault twice as Chelsea ended Manchester United’s long unbeaten run with a 3-1 win at Wembley to book their place in the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

The United keeper is under pressure after a series of uncharacteristic mistakes this season, and there was no way back for his team on Sunday after his poor attempts to keep out shots from Olivier Giroud (45+11) and Mason Mount (46) either side of half-time.

Chelsea were handed a third when Maguire (74) diverted a cross past De Gea at his near post and, although Bruno Fernandes (85) converted United’s 19th penalty of the season, it was nothing more than a consolation as the Blues – who had lost their three previous matches with United this season – cruised into the final, which takes place on August 1.

De Gea’s latest performance will fuel debate for the coming months over his status as undisputed No 1 but more immediately United – who hadn’t lost in 19 – must now bounce back from the disappointment to try to secure a top-four finish before turning their attentions to the Europa League. Chelsea, meanwhile, can now look forward to competing for a ninth FA Cup – and adding to the four boss Frank Lampard picked up as a player.

Player Ratings Man Utd De Gea (3), Wan-Bissaka (4), Bailly (5), Lindelof (5), Maguire (5), Williams (4), Matic (6), Fred (4), Fernandes (6), James (5), Rashford (5) Subs: Martial (6), Pogba (5), Greenwood (5), Ighalo (NA), Fosu-Mensah (NA) Chelsea: Caballero (7), Rudiger (9), Zouma (9), Azpilicueta (8), Alonso (7), James (8), Kovacic (8), Jorginho (9), Mount (7), Willian (8), Giroud (9) Subs: Abraham (NA), Hudson-Odoi (NA), Loftus-Cheek (NA), Pedro (NA) Man of the match: Olivier Giroud

How De Gea’s errors helped Chelsea into the FA Cup final…

Both teams switched to three-man defences for the tie and it led to a cagey opening period. De Gea punched away a swerving Reece James shot from distance and Marcos Alonso headed wastefully over before Fernandes’ clipped free-kick was tipped behind by Willy Caballero but chances were at a premium.

Kurt Zouma went close on 39 minutes, clashing heads with Eric Bailly in the process, before Bailly was again on the deck moments later when his captain Maguire headed the back of his head. It was a painful collision, leaving Maguire with a bandage, Bailly forced off injured and over 11 minutes of injury time added to the half.

Eric Bailly had to be stretchered off after suffering a head injury



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent Anthony Martial on in Bailly’s place, shifting to a 4-3-3 formation, and the French striker was immediately into the action, running onto a long ball before being taken down by Zouma as he cleared the ball on the edge of the box.

David De Gea’s errors leading to goals in 2019/20 Dec 22 vs Watford: Allows Ismaila Sarr’s shot to bounce through his hands

Allows Ismaila Sarr’s shot to bounce through his hands Mar 1 vs Everton: Clearance bounces in off Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Clearance bounces in off Dominic Calvert-Lewin Jun 19 vs Spurs: Fails to stop shot from Steven Bergwijn

Fails to stop shot from Steven Bergwijn Jul 4 vs B’mouth: Beaten at near post by Junior Stanislas

Beaten at near post by Junior Stanislas Jul 19 vs Chelsea: Partly at fault for three goals

Ref Mike Dean didn’t award a foul despite United’s strong claims and just a couple of minutes later Chelsea were ahead. Giroud met Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross and, from five yards out, squeezed the ball in off De Gea to give the Blues the advantage at the break.

Olivier Giroud celebrates his opener



That lead was doubled less than a minute after the restart when Mount found some space, drove forwards and drilled a low shot at goal. It shouldn’t have troubled a keeper of De Gea’s calibre but the Spaniard parried the ball into his own net and the shocked reaction of Maguire and Brandon Williams in front of him underlined just how badly he had got it wrong.

Marcus Rashford fired a shot across goal narrowly wide and Maguire headed at Caballero as United sought a response but Chelsea remained dangerous on the counter with Mount shooting over from 15 yards. And it was Chelsea who crucially struck next, when Maguire prodded past De Gea as he tried to keep Antonio Rudiger from doing the same from Marcos Alonso’s low cross.

Bruno Fernandes struggled to open up Chelsea



United eventually got on the scoresheet themselves with five minutes to play – Fernandes stylishly tucking in after Callum Hudson-Odoi had clipped Martial but it came far too late for a dramatic turn around. De Gea’s errors – which add to his mistakes against Watford, Everton, Tottenham and Bournemouth this season – had already left United too much to do, while Chelsea can now dream of a return trip to Wembley.

Mason Mount celebrates his strike to make it 2-0



Opta stats

Chelsea have reached their 14th FA Cup final; indeed, only Arsenal (21 including 2019-20) and Manchester United (20) have made the final on more occasions than the Blues.

Manchester United have been eliminated from the FA Cup by Chelsea for a sixth time (including three of the last four seasons) – only Arsenal (7) have knocked the Red Devils out of the competition on more occasions.

This was Chelsea’s first victory against Manchester United since the 2018 FA Cup final – the Blues were winless in six matches across all competitions against the Red Devils prior to today (D2 L4).

Chelsea are the first side to beat Manchester United since Burnley in the Premier League back in January, ending United’s 19 game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Since his debut in the FA Cup in January 2013, Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud has scored 16 goals in the competition (13 for Arsenal & 3 for Chelsea) – only Sergio Aguero (19) has netted more in this period.

Mason Mount became the first Englishman to score for Chelsea at Wembley Stadium since John Terry in the 2015 League Cup final versus Tottenham.

No player has scored more goals in all competitions for Frank Lampard in his managerial career than Mason Mount (18 – level with Harry Wilson).

Since his Manchester United debut in February, no Premier League player has been involved in more goals across all competitions than Bruno Fernandes (17 – 9 goals & 8 assists).

Manchester United have both taken (19) and scored (15) more penalties than any other Premier League side this season in all competitions.

What’s next?



Manchester United host West Ham on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 6pm.



Chelsea travel to Liverpool live on Sky Sports Premier League on Wednesday, kick-off 8.15pm.