Man Utd 1 – 1 West Ham

Manchester United moved into the Champions League locations after a 1-1 draw with West Ham, establishing a European face-off with Leicester on the last day of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed to originate from behind to protect a point at Old Trafford and it was an unusual event that offered West Ham the lead at the end of the very first half.

Paul Pogba handed out a charge after raising his arms as a driven Declan Rice complimentary- kick headed his method. His preliminary response appeared like the ball had actually struck him in the face however a VAR evaluation saw that it was a clear handball, with Michail Antonio (45+1) netting his 6th objective in 3 video games from the charge area.

Sky Sports expert Gary Neville stated of the event throughout co- commentary: “It’s rubbish from him… You don’t do that. You take it in your grid.”

But West Ham’s lead did not last long. On his 50 th look for Manchester United – ending up being the youngest gamer to reach the turning point because Ryan Giggs in 1992 – Mason Greenwood (51) levelled things up with a low drive simply after the break.

The point takes Manchester United into 3rd above Chelsea – who play Liverpool at 8.15 pm, reside on Sky Sports – and Leicester, with Sunday’s last- day face-off at the King Power Stadium set to be a straight shootout for a Champions League area. For West Ham, they stay in 16 th on 38 points and are safe from transfer.

More to follow …