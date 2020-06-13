Man urinates next to PC Keith Palmer memorial during far right protest | London

A guy has triggered outrage right after being imagined urinating next to a new memorial to PC Keith Palmer, typically the officer who had been stabbed to death during the Westminster Bridge terrorist attack inside 2017.

The man has been part of a new thousand-strong collecting in Westminster on Saturday that originated into chaotic attacks upon police officers, several present people of far-right extremist groupings.

The Conservative MP in addition to defence choose committee chief, Tobias Ellwood, who frantically gave medical to typically the dying police at typically the time of the Westminster Bridge attack, messaged asking for assist in identifying you calling the “abhorrent’’.

Absolute shame about this man. Of all the pictures to arise over these couple of testing days and nights I locate this one of all abhorrent. Please help determine him. pic.twitter.com/8ydcNmTWrN — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) June 13, 2020

The memorial oral plaque buildup was introduced in February last year outside of the Palace associated with Westminster being a lasting homage to Palmer after having been killed guarding Parliament coming from attack. He was also posthumously awarded typically the George Medal for gallantry.

When typically the memorial has been erected, typically the then Speaker John Bercow said: “PC Keith Palmer was nothing short of a hero in the way he ran towards danger to ensure the safety of us all on 22 March 2017. He paid the ultimate price for doing the job he loved – and we owe him a profound debt of gratitude for his bravery.”

Police officers in the unveiling from the in memorial for PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in 2017. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Quoting Ellwood’s twitter, the Labour MP in addition to shadow office at home minister Jess Phillips published on Twitter: “The man saying this was an actual soldier for our nation who ran towards danger to try to save Keith Palmer who also served to protect our country. The man in the picture claims to care for our country but he is just pissing on us all.”

The chaotic demonstration provides attracted brutal criticism right after football hooligans, veterans in addition to far-right extremists, who said to possess travelled in to central London to “defend” Churchill’s sculpture in Parliament Square plus the Cenotaph from your cancelled Black Lives Matter march, switched on the police guarding to guard those typical monuments, pelting associated with bottles, containers and fumes bombs.

A press professional photographer is considered to possess suffered a new broken nose area amid typically the right-wing physical violence and some press present, like the BBC’s Dominic Casciani stated media staff were being vulnerable.

Throughout typically the afternoon there was reports associated with chants associated with “Eng-er-land”, large drinking in addition to apparent Nazi salutes by simply some existing.