Man ‘tries to snatch two-year-old girl’ from children’s play park

Police are appealing for details after a man presumably attempted to snatch a two-year-old woman from a children’s play park inWiltshire

The suspect approached the girl in a Royal Wootton Bassett play park on Sunday early morning and attempted to lead her away from the location, officers stated.

Her mom, in her 20 s, instantly got her child and the man left of the park near Cloatley Crescent and ChurnWay

The lady and her kid returned house securely and called the authorities.

Police stated the mom had just ‘averted quickly’ when the unidentified man approached her young child.

The suspect approached the girl in Royal Wootton Bassett play park on Sunday early morning and attempted to lead her away from the location, Wiltshire Police stated. Pictured: New Road play park

There were a variety of other kids in the park at the time.

Wiltshire Police have actually now released an examination into the ‘suspicious occurrence’, which they stated triggered ‘stress and anxiety and upset’ for the mom.

Detective Inspector Paul Hacker stated officers have actually currently performed ‘comprehensive queries in the location’ however have actually been not able to find any CCTV video footage.

He stated: ‘Understandably, this occurrence has actually triggered stress and anxiety and upset to those included and no doubt this news will trigger more issue among the regional neighborhood – at this phase of our examination we are keeping an open mind as to what the man’s objectives might have been.

‘It is possible that there might be an innocent description to this and if that holds true, we would still like to speak to the man included to comprehend precisely what this was. Rest ensured we are leaving no stone unturned in our queries to determine him.

‘We understand there were a number of kids in the park at the time, there might likewise have actually been other moms and dads because location too.

‘If you remained in the park location the other day at around 11.30 am please do contact us.’

The suspect is referred to as tanned, in between 30 and 40 years of ages, and around 5ft 11 ins.

He was using a golf shirt with long shorts at the time of the occurrence, authorities included.

Anyone with details is asked to call 101 and quote criminal offense referral number54200073762