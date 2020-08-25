MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– A 19-year-old Twin Cities man is dealing with felony charges after he presumably purchased a sword at a pawn shop, unsheathed it and informed the cashier to provide him cash.

While in custody, the teen supposedly informed officers that he believed the concept was amusing.

Hunter Gransee-Bowman, of Minneapolis, is charged with one count of first-degree exacerbated burglary, court files submitted in Hennepin County program. If founded guilty, he confronts a years in jail.

According to a criminal problem, Gransee-Bowman purchased the sword at the Pawn America shop in Fridley quickly prior to 4 p.m. After buying the weapon, he approached the cashier and supposedly stated “give me the money.” He then raised the unsheathed blade into the air.

“I don’t think so,” the cashier reacted, the problem states. She then called 911. Gransee-Bowman left the shop with the sword, however no money.

Officers then apprehended Gransee-Bowman quickly afterwards. His very first court look was slated for Thursday.