Man takes social distancing to new heights by picnicking at tree top

He stated that the man looked comfy regardless of being so high in the tree, set down in its extremely top branches.

Barrow, a consumer assistance supervisor, joked stating that the man was clearing taking social distancing “to new heights” however included that there was most likely a terrific view from the top.

” I consulted with a group of buddies and we were kicking a ball in between us and we took a seat for beverages. I was talking to a pal called Vanessa and she found the man at the top of the tree,” Barrow stated.

“We remained in shock, so I got my phone out and began tape-recording. No one else in the park appeared to notification.”

“As I got more detailed I discovered there was nobody at the bottom awaiting him, so he was on his own doing that. If you can you will, will not you,” he continued.

“It’s definitely got a terrific view up there, 60 feet above Bath, no doubt.”

“He was certainly comfy up there so he should have done climbing up, either expert or as a pastime or something.”

The video was recorded on Wednesday, July 22.

This story was initially released by SWNS.