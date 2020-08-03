Man suspected to be armed takes hostage in Kyiv bank By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Law enforcement officers are seen outside a structure where an unknown man apparently threatens to blow up a bomb in a bank branch, in Kyiv



KYIV (Reuters) – A man suspected to be armed took a hostage in a bank workplace in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday however has actually made no needs yet, deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko stated.

Gerashchenko composed on Facebook (NASDAQ:-RRB- that the man came to the bank at midday, informed workers there he had a bomb in his knapsack and asked to call cops.

“Employees of the banking institution left the office while the head of the branch remained there (as hostage). Police have begun negotiations with the terrorist and asked him to surrender,” Gerashchenko stated.

Later he informed a regional tv that the man required to offer interviews to reporters.

It was the 3rd such event in current weeks.

Last month, an armed man held 13 individuals captive on a bus for hours prior to releasing them. He was apprehended.

On July 23 another man took a senior policeman hostage in main Ukrainian city of Poltava prior to being shot dead by cops onSaturday The hostage was unhurt.