Man suffers critical injuries after falling through a roof on Sydney’s North Shore

A person suffered head and chest injuries after falling 4 metres through a roof.

NSW Ambulance stated the accident occurred simply after 9am on Sydney’s Upper North Shore.

Paramedics handled the person, 55, at Burns Road, in Wahroonga, after receiving a name for assist.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman advised Daily Mail Australia two crews and the Careflight Helicopter have been dispatched, earlier than transporting the person to the Royal North Shore Hospital by highway.

A specialist medical staff in critical situation was current with the person throughout transport, she stated.

‘He fell 4 metres through a roof, and is struggling head and chest injuries – he’s in critical situation,’ the spokeswoman stated.

NSW Ambulance Duty Operations Manager Antony Clark inspired Australians to make sure taking correct security precautions when standing or working at nice heights.

‘A fall from a peak can have important dangers and problems,’ he stated.

‘All it takes is a break up second and a easy routine exercise can flip into a tragic accident that may affect somebody’s life perpetually.

‘Our paramedics together with the CareFlight staff, did a tremendous job in treating the person earlier than taking him to hospital in a critical situation.

‘When responding to those types of jobs you might be by no means actually certain how in depth the injuries are going to be.’