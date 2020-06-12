Man steals tip money from Benson’s Grill and returns it

Theft

*UPDATE* I would really like to thank all of you fine folks for the kind words and sharing of our post about about the tip money which was stolen from our waitress and cook earlier this week. At 7:30 this evening (3 1/2 hours after I made this post) the person in the video showed up and returned Every one of the money he had taken earlier. He left his name and number for me personally to contact and, when I called him, was very apologetic and contrite. I will be appreciative of him upgrading and taking responsibility for his actions and not merely returning the money but offering a name and telephone number so that that he could apologize. I am grateful that, with your friends and customers assistance, we have been in a position to get this money back into the hands of the people that earned it. As my Dad always used to express “ all is well that ends well”. Thanks again for the help.

Greetings Fort Smith! We here at Benson’s are hopeful that you all are succeeding as we continue steadily to navigate Covid 19. Just wanted to share some good news in addition to some regrettable news with you today. The very good news is that individuals are still open 24/7 serving you through GrubHub, DoorDash, pick up, or curbside. Unfortunately, we are still not able to open our lobby for dine-in service, but look forward to per day soon that individuals can invite you back in our lobby, get somes BG grub served for your requirements on a PLATE, and get trapped on what’s been going on with all of you since all of this started. Our inability to be able to open our lobby throughout Phases I has been difficult and trying for myself and our staff, but we now have continued to work hard to maintain our relationship with you, our customers, and are grateful for your business and kind words.

Which brings me to the unfortunate news that I would really like to share with you and ask for your help with. Earlier this week the person in the video below came into the restaurant one evening to grab a to-go order and then stole our waitress and cook’s tip jar off of the check out stand. As you can see from the video, he saw the tip jar, asked the waitress for some water to distract her, and while she was getting it, took the entire tip jar and put it in the bag that his food was in. As I know that you know, our folks work hard for his or her money and with our business being limited by take out and delivery, every dollar counts for them. I am going to put in a couple of other photos below. I am searching for who this man is and contact him and give him the opportunity to settle this money to the people who earned it. If you think that you could identify the person, please drop me a FB message and help me give him a way to right this wrong. If you are able to help us, I might love to purchase your lunch, and obviously, any info that you share will remain strictly confidential between you and I. If you do not know the identity of this man, we would be grateful in the event that you would share our post to other individuals who may be able to help. Thank you in advance for you personally help.

* As an aside, I’ve already asked the folks that have been working this kind of evening just how much that they thought was taken from them and I’ve made them whole. I might just like to let this man right his wrong before I involve the FSPD.

Now, with all that being said, once again many thanks for continuing to allow us to last and we can not tell you just how much we enjoy seeing you all sitting in a seat soon. Come see us!

