Man stabbed in neck over missing cellphone at East Nashville bar | News

NASHVILLE (WSMV) – A man was apprehended after stabbing somebody in the neck over a missing cellphone while at a bar Wednesday night.

Metro Police state they reacted to a stabbing call at Underdog Bar on Gallatin Pike around 9:45 p.m.

The victim, who called 911, stated he was stabbed in the neck and the man who stabbed him was following him beyond thebar

Officers discovered and jailed the suspect, 58-year-oldPaul Armes Armes had a pocketknife on him at the time and later on confessed to officers that he stabbed the victim.

Court documents state Armes confessed that he implicated the victim of taking his cellphone triggering a battle in between the 2 of them.

Video security revealed the victim getting a chair to swing at Armes, however then puts it down. That’s when Armes added to the man and stabbed him in theneck

The victim was required to the health center with lethal injuries. Armes is charged with worsened attack with a lethal weapon.

Police state back in 1999, Armes was jailed for stabbing an individual in the chest at abar