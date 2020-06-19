Man sporting machete tattoo on face allegedly involved in machete attack

Justin Couch, 25, is accused of slicing the victim’s forearm with the blade, leaving him struggling to move his left hand, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a grownup man, said the incident started Monday at around 2:30 p.m. when Couch began arguing with him “for no reason” and kicked him out of a home in Tarrytown, deputies said.

When the victim asked if that he could grab his wallet and cellphone before leaving, Couch allegedly told him “There’s nothing here for you, leave.”

He then “began striking the victim in the arm and leg” with the flat side of a machete’s blade, officials said.

“Couch then swung the machete at the victim’s face,” deputies said.

The victim put his left forearm around block his face and was sliced with the blade, before feeling “severe pain” and fainting, deputies said.

Couch then apparently took the the victim to an as yet not known friend’s house, who took the man to the hospital.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery.

