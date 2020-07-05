Man snapped fleeing collapsing World Trade Center on 9/11 in famous photo dies from COVID-19

A man who was photographed in a famous photo of terrified New Yorkers fleeing the smoke and debris of the falling World Trade Center since it tumbled to the ground on September 11, 2001, has died of coronavirus, his family said.

Stephen Cooper, a power engineer from New York, who lived part-time in the Delray Beach part of Florida, died on March 28 at the age of 78.

He died at the Delray Medical Center after catching the disease and was one of the 138 those who died in Palm Beach County in the first month of the pandemic.

The photo snapped by an Associated Press photographer was published in newspapers and magazines around the world and is featured in the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York.

He was 60 at the time and photographed running with a manila envelope under his arm along side several other men as a cloud of smoke from the hit South Tower of the World Trade Center billowed behind.

‘He didn’t even comprehend the photograph was taken,’ Janet Rashes, Cooper’s partner for 33 years said.

‘All of a sudden, he’s looking in Time magazine one day and he sees himself and says, “Oh my God. That’s me.” He was amazed. Couldn’t believe it,’ she added.

Rashes said Cooper was delivering documents near the World Trade Center the morning of 9/11, clueless to the terror unfolding, when he heard a police yell at him, “You have to run.”

‘Every year on 9/11, he would go searching for the magazine and say, “Look, it’s here again,’ Jessica Rashes, Cooper’s 27-year-old daughter stated. In 1993, Cooper and Rashes adopted Jessica from Guatemala.

‘He would bring it to family barbecues, parties, anywhere he could show it off.’

Coopers longtime friend Susan Gould said he was pleased with the photo and obtained multiple duplicates of Time to hand all of them out ‘like a phoning card’.

She stated Cooper shrank a copy in the photo, laminated it, plus kept this in his / her wallet.

‘Stephen must have been a character,’ Gould stated.

The iconic photo was popular among Suzanne Plunkett, who uncovered she’s already been in feel with a pair of the people in the photo but the lady could in no way reach Cooper.

‘It is a disgrace I was in no way aware of the particular identity associated with Mr Cooper,’ Plunkett thought to the Palm Beach Post.

Cooper, who had been born in the Brox and dished up stateside using the Army in the Vietnam War, worked well for many years for your New York City Transit Authority.

Cooper must have been a beloved physique in his / her neighbourhood associated with Edgemere, New York in Queens, in which he owned a property for most of his existence.

It’s there he or she flung themselves into regional politics and took part in protests to keep the location from becoming ‘dumped on’ with undesired projects such as landfills. He served because president in the Frank Avenue Civic Association, a community team.

‘He didn’t acquire too far frequently. Sort of any Don Quixote. But the folks really enjoyed him as they was presently there to speak to them,’ Rashes said.

Cooper have been suffering with health problems before he or she contracted COVID-19. In October he had nuclear physics and invested more than 2 months hospitalized or even in the rehabilitation centre after surgical treatment.

In March his / her health dropped again following he delivered home in order to Rashes from their residence in Delray Beach.

‘At that time, the coronavirus was being voiced of however the people in the hospital weren’t wearing face masks,’ Rashes said.

He was diagnosed with persistent obstructive pulmonary disease.

‘(Paramedics) selected him upwards on March 23. That’s the last moment I saw him or her,’ Rashes said.

He passed away five days later on.