Man shot while pumping gas at Shreveport gas station | News

SHREVEPORT,La – A man is recuperating in the health center after being shot while pumping gas in Shreveport’s Queensborough community early today.

Shreveport Police inform KTBS 3 that a man was pumping gas at the Raceway gas station on HearneAve prior to 1 a.m. Sunday early morning when he heard shooting.

The man was struck in the foot by at least among the bullets. He was required to Ochsner LSU Health with what were referred to as non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim did not see where the shots originated from and authorities have no suspects at this time.