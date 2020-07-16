Bond set at $500,000 for Vicksburg murder suspect

Man shot to death behind restaurant, woman arrested

Bond was set at $500,000 for a Vicksburg woman charged with murder.Talisha Butler, 35, is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Johnson, 37, behind Boston Fish Market, police said.The shooting was reported about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Clay Street, police said.Butler made an initial appearance in court Thursday, where her bond was set, police said. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

