Man shot dead in Minneapolis amid protests over George Floyd death | US news

A person was shot dead amid additional protests over the death of a black man whose neck was knelt on by a white police officer, with demonstrators rocking elements of Minneapolis for a second night time on Wednesday.

Police mentioned they have been investigating Wednesday night time’s taking pictures death as a murder and had a suspect in custody, however have been nonetheless investigating what led to the incident.

Philonese Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, 46, who was killed by police on Monday, appealed for peace on Thursday, including via sobs: “Everybody has a lot of pain right now, that’s why this is happening. I’m tired of seeing black people dying.”

There was looting on Wednesday night, even whereas most protests have been targeted on decrying the death of Floyd. Some massive fires have been alight on the streets that continued to burn on Thursday morning.

As they did on Tuesday night time, police fired rubber bullets and teargas to attempt to disperse crowds.

Protesters started gathering in the early afternoon close to Minneapolis’s third police precinct station, in the southern a part of the town the place George Floyd died on the Memorial Day vacation after an officer knelt on his neck, whilst the person mentioned he couldn’t breath after which grew to become unresponsive, and members of the general public begged the officer to cease.

On Wednesday night time, helicopter footage confirmed protesters milling in streets, with some working in and out of close by shops. Officers could possibly be seen surrounding the close by precinct, not making an attempt to intervene in the looting.

Smoke hung over elements of the town early Thursday and fireplace crews labored to place out flames.

Police spokesman John Elder mentioned officers responding to a reported stabbing close to the protests discovered a person mendacity on the sidewalk with what turned out to be a bullet wound.

The man was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Elder mentioned a suspect was in custody however mentioned the information main as much as the taking pictures have been “still being sorted out”.

The violence flared after darkish because the demonstrations continued to rage towards the death of Floyd, who police have been in search of to arrest exterior a Minneapolis grocery retailer on a report of a counterfeit invoice being handed.

A bystander’s cellphone video confirmed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted for calm early Thursday. “Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy,” he mentioned on Twitter. He additionally requested for the general public’s assist in conserving the peace.

The officer and three others have been fired Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Frey known as for him to be criminally charged.

Protesters additionally gathered Wednesday night on the officer’s suburban house in addition to the Minneapolis house of Mike Freeman, the Hennepin county prosecutor who would make a charging determination in the case. No violence was reported in these protests.

As the protests stretched into the night, police chief Medaria Arradondo urged calm. In an interview with KMSP-TV, he famous the interior investigation in addition to the FBI’s investigation of Floyd’s death and mentioned they provide an opportunity at justice.

“Justice historically has never come to fruition through some of the acts we’re seeing tonight, whether it’s the looting, the damage to property or other things,” he mentioned.

In California, a whole lot of individuals protesting Floyd’s death marched from downtown Los Angeles, the place demonstrations started calmly, however later ended with some blocking a freeway and damaging some California Highway Patrol autos.