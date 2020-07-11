Man ‘shot boy, 11, dead’ after release from jail due to coronavirus

Christian Wingfield (pictured in mugshot) was launched from custody over fears of COVID-19 just 3 months before that he allegedly shot dead an 11-year-old boy

A Washington D.C. man wanted for the murder of an 11-year-old boy was reportedly given an urgent situation release from jail 3 months ago because the COVID-19 outbreak meant it was’too dangerous’ for him to remain behind bars.

Davon McNeal was shot dead at a family cook out on Independence Day.

Suspected gunman Christian Wingfield, 22, had been released from custody despite charges of felon possessing a firearm and extended ammo clip in April, WUSA 9 reported Friday.

McNeal was shot in the head on Saturday evening when a few shots rang out at the family gathering.

Authorities arrested two suspects – Wingfield and 18-year-old Daryle Bond – and so are searching for three others.

McNeal was one of several Americans, including other children, who have been killed over Fourth of July week-end as gun violence surges nationwide amid growing distrust of police.

‘DC judge released Christian Wingfield, suspect in murder of Davon McNeal, 11, after his lawyer said COVID-19 made it too dangerous of him to stay in jail on early in the day charges of felon possessing firearm and extended ammo clip,’ wrote WUSA 9 reporter Bruce Leshan on Twitter.

Wingfield was previously arrested in April on these charges after authorities discovered him with a gun and high-capacity magazine.

Davon McNeal (centert), pictured with his mother Crystal McNeal (left) was shot dead on July 4th after a group of men opened fire near a cookout that he attended along with his family

At enough time, his lawyer reportedly argued for emergency release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Washington D.C. has recorded not exactly 11,000 confirmed cases and 568 deaths considering that the virus reached the US in January. The US now has significantly more than three million cases and 133,000 deaths.

Jails and prisons were identified by public health experts as potential ‘petri dishes’ for coronavirus spread because of the insufficient space and subpar sanitation.

Some states, including California, implemented a ‘zero bail’ policy that ruled people arrested for minor incidents would be released quickly with paying bond.

The argument for Wingfield’s release came at any given time inmate cases Of herpes at the D.C. Jail edged near 200, but Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice told WTOP that there are currently no cases.

Davon McNeal (pictured) was a sixth-grader and student athlete who had dreams of making it to the National Football League

‘The jails have come quite a distance since the early part of the pandemic, and for Covid to be used as a reason to let some body violent out back on the street is … a request maybe not based in fact,’ said Kevin Donahue.

Although two suspects have now been apprehended, authorities have zeroed in on three the others after that tragic Fourth of July weekend.

McNeal was one of 20 children at the family cookout with his mother, Crystal McNeal, who that he often helped as she organized donations and hosted events to spread awareness about street violence.

John Ayala told WUSA-TV that his grandson McNeal was leaving a car to go obtain a phone charger when shots rang out.

Washington D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters late Saturday that about five adult men raised the area, striking the 11-year-old boy who later died at a hospital.

‘He was just leaving a car to go obtain a charger to charge his phone while he was going to a cookout, that´s it,’ said Ayala, who’s the chief of the Archangel Special Police, which operate in Washington, Maryland and Virginia.

John Ayala, the victim’s grandfather, said McNeal (pictured) was grabbing a phone charger from his mother’s car when a number of five men began shooting nearby

‘And when he stepped out the vehicle, the shots rang and he fell to the bottom. The mother thought he was ducking to maybe not get hit and came to learn he had got shot.’

Police were called to the 1400 block of Cedar Street Southeast to find McNeal lying in his distraught mother’s arms outside their home with a fatal gunshot wound.

McNeal was a sixth-grade student athlete at Kramer Middle School who imagined playing in the NFL. A D.C. Public Schools spokesperson said the boy was outgoing and funny.

Neither a motive for the shooting, nor details surrounding the gunfire have been released.

McNeal wasn’t targeted in the shooting and wasn’t involved in the matter, according to authorities

The Metropolitan Police Department launched an investigation to the incident and so are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest of suspects.

Authorities announced in a statement that Daryle Bond was arrested Thursday and Wingfield on Friday. Both were charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

The Metropolitan Police Department are trying to find Carlo General, 19, and Michael Gordon, 25, over First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated) charges

Bond’s alleged role in the shooting wasn’t disclosed.

Authorities said 19-year-old Carlo General and 25-year-old Marcel Gordon continue to be at large.

All three men are wanted for First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated) and should be viewed ‘armed and dangerous.’

Police will work on an arrest warrant for a fifth suspect.

‘We will not tolerate this violence,’ said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in a press conference. ‘Davon should be along with his family today.’

Bowser added that the city was going through a gun pandemic just as much since it was fighting through the coronavirus.

‘The other pandemic that people have to respond to is just this sense of hopelessness with guns which will kill other kids,’ she told WTTG.

‘We’re working with a response to a health pandemic, to demonstrations due to outrage about an American people killed in the streets, representative of other Americans killed in the streets, and today we see our kids killing each other – over what?

Davon McNeal (pictured) usually helped his mother, Crystal McNeal, with organizing donations and planning events to bring awareness to end street violence

‘I guarantee if they find out what that is about, it’s going to be about nothing, it’s going to be about absolute nothing.’

Chief Newsham added: ‘Not surprisingly, all three of the suspects had gun-related criminal background.’

Wingfield was under pretrial high-intensity supervision with a specified curfew and GPS monitoring during the shooting.

Authorities know that Wingfield cut off his GPS bracelet around the time McNeal was shot, and believe he might have even tried to change his identity.

D.C. police are asking for the public’s aid in gathering home elevators the shooting, including any sightings of a black car they state fled the alley.

During the press conference, Ayala called his grandson a ‘great joy’ and thanked local leaders and police for continuing to investigate.

‘Everybody participated in trying to close this case … But of course, I’m still sad because I lost my grandson,’ he said.

The grandfather of Davon McNeal, the 11yo boy shot & killed in SE DC yesterday evening, cried, pleading for parents to step-up. Says his daughter, a Violence Interrupter who works together with @trayonwhite held a July 4th event to watch the fireworks when MPD says friends started shooting. pic.twitter.com/r3pu3zbhZx — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) July 5, 2020

Ayala said his grandson loved playing sports, especially football. But that he also was by his mother’s side while she’s taken donations, hosted events and create cookouts to create awareness against street violence.

‘Eleven-year-old son is close to the side simply because stuff, getting that role model, you understand, and which was what we are in need of in the Black community,’ Ayala said.

A split up video shared to Twitter showed Ayala overcome with emotions as that he urged people to put down guns.

‘Everybody’s running around here thinking they’re Uzi-toting, dope-sucking, psychopathic killing machines and they’re just destroying lives,’ he said.

‘We’re protesting for months, for weeks, saying, “Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter.’ Black lives matter, it appears as though, only when a police officer shoots a black person.’

One hour after Bond’s arrest, countless people flocked to a vigil held at the boy’s middle school and shouted ‘Davon!’ NBC Washington reports.

Members of his youth football team arrived wearing the team’s official colors, black and orange, before releasing balloons into the sky.

Some balloons were shaped such as the number three – McNeal’s football jersey number.

‘When I heard the news that Davon was shot, I was hurt. I couldn’t stop crying,’ one teammate said.

Crystal McNeal, the victim’s mother, took the microphone at one point and thanked the community for supporting them.

An hour after the initial suspect arrest, a vigil was held at McNeal’s (pictured) middle school where his football teammates wore their team colors

‘We love y’all. Davon has been me at this time. My son is below beside me,’ said Crystal.

Although McNeal had NFL dreams, the impact of his mother’s community activism shaped his character.

‘He is not only going out playing sports, but he was at his mother’s side trying to do something positive in the community.’ said Ayala.

‘So you got a female that (is) doing something positive each day, getting donations, which she could be out doing other things and she’s fighting against violence, after which it hits home when her own son is shot and killed.

‘And again, it wasn’t for him. He just was at the incorrect place at the wrong time, but it’s still a tragedy.’

Ayala added that his grandson isn’t the first daughter or son in D.C. to killed by gun violence – and he will not be the last.

‘He was with his mother, going to do a positive cookout for the community. And just in only a matter of seconds, stepping out to get the charger, he was shot,’ said Ayala.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s Text Tip Line by sending a text to 50411.

The Fourth of July week-end saw a few shootings and deaths as gun violence overshadowed the typically joyful holiday.

In New York City at the least four everyone was killed and 37 were injured in shootings all through July 4th revelry. Police are pictured at the scene in which a 23-year-old man was killed in Harlem

In New York City, at the least 41 everyone was shot, six fatally, in shootings over night, police said.

A 21-year-old man died after he was shot in the chest at about 12.45am Sunday in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Less than two hours later a 23-year-old man was shot in the back in Harlem before being rushed to a healthcare facility.

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn.

In yet another incident, a 19-year-old was shot in the chest and a 27-year-old was shot in the shoulder in East Flatbush. The 19-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 29-year-old man was also fatally shot in the chest on East 170th Street in the Bronx on Sunday evening.

NYC: Police officers and witnesses stand near in which a 23-year-old man was shot dead in Harlem hours after Independence Day festivities wound down

Meanwhile, one of the kids killed in Chicago was identified by her family as seven-year-old Natalie Wallace.

The girl was playing outside her grandmother’s house in the city’s Austin neighbor hood during a Fourth of July party whenever a vehicle pulled up and three men emerged and began shooting indiscriminately at about 7pm.

Natalie was shot in the top and rushed to a healthcare facility, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Chicago Tribune.

‘Chicago’s heart is broke,’ Chicago police Chief Fred Waller said. ‘A 7-year-old girl was taken from us. She was here visiting family. Now she’s gone.’

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted: ‘Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in Austin joined a summary of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun.

‘We can’t grow numb to this. We are making progress in slowing shootings, but we have to do better, every single one of us.’