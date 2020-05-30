Man shot and killed as protests continue in Detroit

Police mentioned the photographs have been fired by an unknown suspect in a grey Dodge Durango. The sufferer later died at a hospital.

Detroit police can not verify if the sufferer was a part of the protests, however the taking pictures occurred downtown the place the protests have been happening. Detroit Police are investigating.

Earlier, Detroit Police Chief James Craig mentioned an individual had been arrested after making an attempt to run an officer over. A command officer was struck by a rock thrown by a protestor and was taken to the hospital.