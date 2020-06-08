Man shot after suspect drives car through crowd of protesters in Seattle, authorities say

A protester was purportedly captured on video trying to get to the driver’s side door of the moving vehicle, before reaching in and then falling to the ground. A gunshot was heard in a video taken with a witness of the incident, according to Q13 Fox.

SEATTLE BANS TEAR GAS FOR 30 DAYS AMID GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

Seattle Fire said it transported a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound from the scene. He’s reportedly in stable condition. Police didn’t say if the person who was shot was also the person captured on video apparently attempting to slow down the car.

After driving in to the crowd, the suspect exited the vehicle and was seen holding the gun as protesters scattered throughout the area, according to a video posted by Q13 Fox’s Simone Del Rosario.

A gun was recovered from the scene and officials believe you will find no other victims, in accordance with Seattle Police.

The incident occurred in the Capitol Hill neighborhood where police said they deployed blast balls and pepper spray to temporarily disperse crowds on Saturday after individuals threw bottles and rocks.

“Incendiary devices broke through a fence line, and several officers were injured,” police added early Sunday.