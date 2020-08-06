Man shoots himself while resisting arrest, GBI investigating | News

ATLANTA,Ga (CBS46)– The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is checking out a case including a man who shot himself while being pursued by Atlanta Police.

Wednesday at 10: 55 a.m. APD officers reacted to a 911 call about a man determined as Jonqurious Ty’Edward Kindel situated at Hidden Village Apartments on Landrum Drive.

Kindel, 20, had an exceptional arrest warrant for burglary in Peachtree City and East Point.

As officers tried to arrest Kindel he started resisting and a battle occurred. During the interaction an officer released a taser that struckKindel The suspect then shot himself with a weapon he remained in belongings of.

Arresting officers administered emergency treatment at the scene for the non-life threatening injuries. Kindel was then carried to a location healthcare facility for treatment.

No officers were hurt throughout this occurrence.

Once the GBI examination is finished, it will be committed the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.