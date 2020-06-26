Man shed nearly 300 pounds, credits massive weight loss with helping him beat coronavirus, find love

Phil Kayes, 47, had been warned by health practitioners that his size was putting this type of strain on his health he would be lucky to achieve the age of 40.

He weighed 520.5 pounds at his biggest — but has managed to cut to a remarkable 226 pounds in just 36 months.

Kayes said that he was spurred into action after his mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He then embarked on his weight loss journey, during which met partner Nicole Mulholland.

Kayes said he had previously resigned himself to “dying alone” — but credits his slim size with helping him find love.

The civil servant, from Co. Down, Northern Ireland, also believes his weight loss could have saved his life after he caught COVID-19.

He added that his survival was a “timely reminder” how crucial his health is.

Kayes was helped in his dramatic transformation by Slimming World, who recently crowned him their “Greatest Loser 2020.”

Despite its name, your competition celebrates anyone with the best weight loss among most of the brand’s members.

Kayes said: “I was always bigger than my peers. I recall at school being called out by my PE teacher to be too big to play football.

“The weight really started to put on though when I started university.

“My size meant that my life became increasingly insular and I made up many different excuses never to go out.

“I’d avoid gatherings like parties and weddings because I just felt so uncomfortable. I knew I wouldn’t fit into a plane seat so I never traveled, despite the fact that I really desired to.

“Apart from my job as a civil servant, I didn’t really do anything except hide away and eat. It was a very lonely time.”

At his heaviest Kayes suffered a string of other medical issues including pressure on his knees and sleep apnea.

His shirt size was a huge XXXXXXXXL, with a 68-inch waist.

But his main worry was that will he die in his sleep, his heavy human body couldn’t be removed as he lived on the 3rd floor of his parents’ house.

Kayes then realized he previously to do something about his weight when his mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

He said: “Mom was facing her fourth cancer battle which sadly ended up being her last.

“The news kind of spurred me into action and I knew now I had to try and be as healthier as I could – not only for her however for me aswell.

“I was also worried that when my mom did perish, I wouldn’t be able to be one of her pallbearers, that has been heartbreaking.

“She died in October 2017, where point I’d lost [70 pounds]. I know she’d be really proud if she could see me now — more than [294 pounds] lighter.”

Kayes is becoming much more active since losing all the weight — and contains started cycling again following a near three-decade absence from the activity.

He said: “Years to be overweight really took its toll on my knees and I used to take medication daily to handle the pain.

“I will still need a knee replacement at some stage, but I’ve certainly delayed the inevitable and made the operation itself prone to be successful.

“When I was [518 pounds], my medical practitioner told me it absolutely was too risky for me to own surgery because calculating the anesthetic required for someone my size was so tricky.

“Now I’ve started cycling again, I can walk without getting away from breath and I also enjoy yoga.

“It’s a completely different life to the one I had before – one that is full of opportunities, friends and adventures.”

Kayes also credits his weight loss with helping him to generally meet partner Nicole, who that he found on an online dating app.

He said: “By far a good thing that has happened certainly to me since losing weight is meeting Nicole.

“When I was bigger I couldn’t imagine ever finding love and felt resigned to dying alone.

“Since meeting we’ve moved in together, swam in the Mediterranean Sea, been on a walking tour of Berlin and I’ve learned to operate a vehicle.

“There are lots more adventures we want to tick off the list and for the first time in a long time, I’m excited about the future.”

Before Kayes lost weight, he’d follow meals:

Breakfast — sausage roll or even a sausage bap with cheese and ketchup. Full fat latte or cappuccino with added sugar.

Lunch — tinned soup with 3-4 rounds of white bread, large bag of crisps and a chocolate bar or chips with cheese and lots of sauce.

Dinner — large supermarket pizza, crisps and chocolate or a takeaway.

Evening — multipack crisps, jumbo bar of chocolate, family bag of candies, doughnuts, biscuits.

Now, he’s much more conscientious about his eating.