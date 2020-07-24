Man shares $22 million jackpot with friend, fulfilling 30-year promise

That promise was satisfied after Cook just recently won $22million

.

“He called me and I said: ‘Are you jerking my bobber?” Feeney stated, remembering the minute he learnt that his friend had actually won.

Cook and Feeney are taking a money payment of $167 million, and each will get about $5.7 million after taxes, the Wisconsin Lottery says.

Cook without delay stopped his task after discovering he had actually won, and he believed that he would divide the cash with his friend, according to a news release by PAMedia

.

“That happened many years ago, and it kind of continued,” Cook stated. “A handshake’s a handshake, man.”

“I’ve got grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and now I can spend time with them without worrying about if I’ve got time to go and where we can go and afford it and whatever. I can’t think of a better way to retire.”