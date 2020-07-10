Man rescues bald eagle from drowning in lake in amazing video: ‘Had to prove to my son I’m cool’

MINNESOTA FISHERMAN REELS IN 200 FISH OVER 2-DAY TRIP

Brett Bacon was on a boat ride with his family when they saw the giant bird struggling in the water, the New York Post reported.

Quickly, Bacon reached over to try and save yourself the creature from dying, only to pull it and understand it was a new “juvenile” bald eagle.

“When I pulled it out of the water, I was like, ‘holy s- -t, this is a big bird.’ And then I saw his feet,” Bacon told The Post, remembering the large talons on the chicken of food.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR OUR LIFE-STYLE NEWSLETTER

After he picked out the chicken, Bacon is viewed sitting from it on the side from the boat attempting to maintain it calm whilst his companion Lindsey filmed him.

“I almost was like, ‘turn off the camera like help me do this!’” Bacon stated to The Post. “But she kept filming, luckily, and it kind of all came together.”

The video clip of the recovery was submitted to Bacon’s account, exactly where it has been discussed widely. Altogether, the video provides nearly a couple of million opinions across several platforms.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Happy next of July[.] Saved an infant eagle from drowning in the particular middle of the lake, experienced to prove to my son I’m cool,” the Instagram caption for that video study.

Though the reward has come in far and wide upon social media, phoning the man a new “legend” regarding his hard work – there is at least one individual whose help he didn’t seem to get: their son’s.

“[Brooks] was therefore unfazed,” he stated to The Post.

In video clip of the video footage, his selecting can be seen tired soundly – unaware of their dad’s amazing save.

“So, I’ll have to show that video to them when he’s a little older,” he or she added.

CLICK IN THIS ARTICLE TO GET THE HE NEWS APP

The eagle was supposedly brought back to shore as well as taken to a service for attention, until it may safely become released back in the outrageous.