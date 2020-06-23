Man released on parole for murder pleads guilty to killing doctor

A California ex-convict who spent not exactly 30 years in state prison for brutally killing his stepmother on Monday pleaded guilty to stabbing a retired doctor a year ago.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the resolution of the case in a statement, saying that 57-year-old Timothy Chavira pleaded guilty to murder along with a special circumstance allegation that he once was convicted of first-degree murder.

Chavira was straight away sentenced to life in state prison without the chance for parole for the December 2019 killing of Dr Editha Cruz de Leon, 76, a wife, mother-of-five and grandmother.

Timothy Chavira, 57 (left), has pleaded guilty to murder in the December 2019 stabbing of Dr Editha Cruz de Leon, 76 (right), a retired OB/GYN, mom and grandmother from Los Angeles

At enough time, Chavira was out on parole for more than couple of years stemming from his 1987 murder conviction for the killing of his stepmother.

On December 7, Cruz de Leon was at her home in the 3800 block of North Van Horne Avenue in Los Angeles when Chavira somehow made his way inside and attacked her, employing a sharp object to stab the elderly woman to death.

Chavira was arrested two weeks later in Pasadena and charged with Cruz de Leon’s killing.

Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Barnes said investigators have now been unable to establish a motive.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office told NBC News Chavira and the victim knew one another ‘but there is no form of relationship between them.’

Chavira once was found guilty at trial of first-degree murder for stabbing and clubbing to death his stepmother, Laurie Ann Chavira, in August 1986.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, Chavira, then aged 23, used the leg of a table or chair to bludgeon the girl, and also stabbed her in the chest.

Her badly decomposed body was discovered 11 days later inside the trunk of an abandoned car.

‘The only motive I could produce was hatred,’ then-Deputy District Attorney David Demerjian said of the killing at the time.

Chavira was sentenced to 26 years to life in state prison and was released on parole in July 2017.

According to her obituary, Cruz de Leon was an indigenous of the Philippines who immigrated with her husband in 1970 to the usa to pursue a career in medicine.

Cruz de Leon was a native of the Philippines who immigrated with her husband in 1970 to the US. She became an OB/GYN and raised five sons of her own

After her retirement, the grandmother traveled the world and enjoyed her hobbies of gardening and wine tasting

After completing her residency and becoming an OB/GYN, she and her family moved to Indiana and eventually California, where she worked until retirement while raising her five sons.

As a retiree, Cruz de Leon traveled the world and pursued her hobbies, including gardening, cooking and wine tasting.

The victim’s loved ones will undoubtedly be given the opportunity to read their impact statements on July 20.