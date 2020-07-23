Man recovering from burns and losing wife after their house goes up in flames

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)– A man is now out of the medical facility after suffering burns in a house fire Saturday that declared the life of his wife.

“I’m hurt about it a lot,” stated Ray Cox Sr.

His wife of 37 years and their pet dog did not make it out alive. Cox stated the flames were so extreme.

“I don’t know what woke me up,” he stated. “When I woke up I felt the heat.”

He stated he shouted out to his wifeDebbie She went to the bed room to search for their pet dog.

Felicia Cox, the child-in- law, stated she is now attempting to remain strong for the household. Her hubby is torn up about losing his mommy, and their 3 young children are refraining from doing too well either.

“It’s sad. I’m trying to stay strong for my husband, he is blaming himself for a lot of things,” statedFelicia “Our biggest struggle right now is trying to get the funeral paid for.”

She stated it was all so unexpected and unforeseen, and with a brand-new house simply acquired they do not have the cash to provide Debbie the funeral she should have.

The household assembled a GoFundMe in hopes of having the ability to raise simply adequate cash to get funeral plans began.

“We can’t give them a set date until we come up with money so we are playing it by ear right now,” she stated.

As for Ray, he’s needing to begin over after losing the love of his life.

“You really don’t know that you love until she’s gone,” he stated. “I wish I had her still but I don’t.”

