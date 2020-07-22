Man pulls disabled woman from burning home | Local News













CONNELLY SPRINGS– A man’s morning cigarette conserved a woman’s life Saturday after he pulled her from her burning mobile home.

Tim Frappier had actually stepped outside to smoke a cigarette simply after 5 a.m. when he saw flames shooting out of the back of his next-door neighbor’s home on Rock Lane near Johnson Bridge Road, stated Fire Inspector Robert Bishop.

His next-door neighbor, an older woman with specials needs that make motion tough, was asleep on the living-room couch, Bishop stated. Frappier brought her out of the home.

Frappier’s other half, Carolyn, stated she believed it was far too late for her next-door neighbor when they came outdoors and saw the fire.

“I thought it was too late,” she stated. “It was horrible.”

She went inside their home and called 911 while her other half entered into the next-door neighbor’s home and pulled her and her 2 pets out.

“I thank God every second right now,” she stated. “I keep thanking God that it turned out okay because she was asleep and she’s a parapalegic, so I’m just really thankful that he got her in time.”

The Frappiers simply got home from trip Thursday, Carolyn stated. She stated it was unbelievable that they were home and awake at the morning hour.