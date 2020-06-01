Man provides medical aid to people injured during Oklahoma City protests

Amid the chaos during Saturday evening’s protests in Oklahoma City, a person might be seen going from individual to individual to present medical consideration.The man, who didn’t need to be recognized, informed KOCO 5 that he helped a minimum of three people earlier than we spoke with him. As KOCO 5 was protecting the protests stay, we noticed him assist a minimum of two different people who had been harm after tear fuel was deployed and pepper bullets had been shot.“I’m certified in first aid and CPR, and I’m unemployed and not doing anything right now,” the person mentioned. “So, there’s no point for me not to be out here helping people.”The man mentioned of the people he bandaged, one was taken to an space hospital, bleeding from the pinnacle. Another individual he helped had a head damage, which he believes was brought on by getting hit within the head with a tear fuel pellet.

