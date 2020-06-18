Man Protests NYC Coffee Shop Over Black Lives Matter Sign



Youtube/Rohan Singh

A man in New York City launched in to an epic tirade when he spotted a Black Lives Matter sign at a cafe, and his meltdown — captured on video — pissed off every other customer.

The guy positively berated the barista on the Black Lives Matter sign posted in the front window of Burly Coffee in Brooklyn. The dude also had an issue with being asked to wear a mask so that you can get a cup of Joe.

The standoff took place Thursday morning with the irate customer telling the shop to take down the BLM signage, and the barista firing back that he needed to have a hike.

At one point, the person points at the sign and says, “This is the most racist thing out there. I’m not a racist … this is offensive and I want you to take off this sign.”

The poor barista even tried taking the guy to school … explaining #BLM will not mean all lives do not matter. Then other customers started chiming in, begging the guy to prevent causing a disturbance.

The guy refused to leave and argued for more than 10 minutes, before beginning to chant “All lives matter.” He also claims the pandemic is a hoax, and only sheep wear masks — aka, the conservative greatest hits.